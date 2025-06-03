Kinetic Green appoints Jayapradeep Vasudevan as the new President

Kinetic Green Energy and Power Solutions Limited, the electric two and three-wheeler manufacturer, has announced the appointment of Jayapradeep Vasudevan as President of its electric 2-Wheeler Business.

The brand stated that Jayapradeep holds over 25+ years of experience in the automobile industry and is expected to bring a wealth of expertise in strategic leadership, business development, organization development, and commercial operations spanning across diverse automotive OEMs and roles.

Mr. Jayapradeep, also known as "JP," in the industry, comes on board with Kinetic Green at a pivotal time when the company is poised to further expand its two-wheeler business. The company states that he will be leading the go-to-market strategy for a host of upcoming electric two-wheelers, high-power electric scooter that is slated for launch later this year, while expanding the sales for Kinetic Green's E-Luna and its existing range of other 2W products.

Also Read: Hyundai Alcazar Gets New Diesel And Petrol Automatic Variants; Check Prices

Ms. Sulajja Firodia Motwani, Founder & CEO, Kinetic Green, said: "We are thrilled to have JP join Kinetic Green at this transformative phase of our journey. As we continue to grow our leadership, his extensive experience, deep industry insights, a customer-centric mindset, and focused execution will be invaluable. With JP steering our 2-wheeler business, we are committed to expanding the heft and impact of our product portfolio and are confident of emerging as India's market leaders in the nation's electric personal mobility segment.''

Expressing his enthusiasm for this new role, Mr. Jayapradeep said, "I am extremely excited to join Kinetic Green and lead its electric two-wheeler business vertical. Kinetic Green brand has an illustrious legacy and continues to stay relevant today through its diverse bouquet of sustainable electric mobility solutions for India's masses. I am committed to accelerating the business growth of the company's electric two-wheeler vertical through enhanced consumer centricity, efficient distribution channels, and world-class quality products for our customers, in addition to positively contributing towards the emergence of a net-zero India.''

Jayapradeep Vasudevan was previously associated with Hindustan Motors and Tractors and Farm Equipment Limited. He has also served as the Chief Business Officer at Raptee and was part of Royal Enfield for the past 15 years.