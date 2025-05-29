Advertisement

Kinetic Watts And Volts Inaugurates New EV Manufacturing Plant In Maharashtra

Kinetic is yet to reveal the timeline by when the new facility will be fully operational.

Read Time: 2 mins
The new Kinetic Watts and Volts facility is spread over 87,000 sq ft.

Kinetic Watts and Volts (KWV), the electric mobility arm of the Kinetic Group, has officially inaugurated a state-of-the-art manufacturing facility in Ahilya Nagar, Maharashtra. Spread across 87,000 square feet, the new plant is set to become the cornerstone of the company's electric vehicle expansion strategy. The facility has been designed to support scalable and sustainable production, incorporating advanced automation, precision assembly lines, and digitalized operations. Robotics-led processes are central to the plant's efficiency, enabling consistent output while allowing flexibility to meet ever-changing market demands.

Senior management of KWV inaugurating the new facility

Speaking at the inauguration, Ajinkya Firodia, Vice Chairman, Kinetic Group, shared, "This facility represents our commitment to shaping the future of mobility with world-class manufacturing excellence. It's a proud moment for Kinetic Watts and Volts and for the entire Kinetic Group as we set the stage for a new era of innovation, sustainability, and electric mobility from India." 

This new venture aligns with Kinetic Group's broader electric mobility roadmap and India's national mission to accelerate EV adoption. The idea is to significantly contribute to lowering the carbon footprint in the transportation sector. KWV represents the group's forward-looking vision, combining its manufacturing experience with the latest know-how in electric mobility.

The launch also signals the beginning of an ambitious growth phase for Kinetic Watts and Volts. The company aims to cater to a wide range of mobility needs, from personal electric scooters to fleet-based transportation. In addition, KWV is also exploring export opportunities, with the aim to increase India's potential as a global manufacturing hub for EVs.

