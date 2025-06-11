Hero Vida VX2 Partially Revealed In A Teaser Inspired By Animal Movie: Watch Video

Hero MotoCorp has recently released the trailer for its upcoming Vida VX2 electric scooter in India. The soon-to-be-launched Vida VX2 is said to be the production version of the Vida Z, earlier showcased at the Bharat Mobility Global Expo 2025.

The teaser of the VX2 features Ranbir Kapoor and Anil Kapoor, recreating their iconic climax dialogue aligned as a tussle between EV and scooter (non-electric). In the teaser, not many details of the Vida VX2 have been provided. However, it gives us a hint of the front section of the electric scooter.

Additionally, Hero teased the VX2 previously on social media. It is worth mentioning that the launch event of the EV is scheduled for July 1. However, the teaser released previously does not hint at any specific details about the electric scooter either, and just gives us a brief outline of the design.

Vida VX2 teased earlier

However, the test mule of the Vida VX2 had been spied earlier. The test vehicle was spotted with features like a TFT display, which seemed to be relatively small in comparison to those offered on the V2 range. Additionally, it had physical keys to toggle through the options present on the screen. The switchgear present on the EV also seemed to have been borrowed from the V2. This unit also had a keyhole, which hints at its budget-oriented design.

The brand has not revealed any specifications of the Vida VX2. However, it is expected to be priced much lower than the Vida V2 lineup, currently on sale.