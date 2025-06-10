Union Minister Nitin Gadkari Inaugurates OPG Mobility's Dealership In Nagpur

Union Minister of Road Transport and Highways, Nitin Gadkari, has inaugurated OPG Mobility's new Ferrato dealership in Nagpur, Maharashtra. The new electric two-wheeler showroom is part of the company's expansion plan to contribute to increasing electric vehicle adoption in central India. It is to be noted that the dealership is operated by Vajra E Scooter.

The opening of the dealership represents a key milestone for OPG Mobility, previously known as Okaya EV, as it establishes a footprint in the central region of Maharashtra. This facility unifies both sales and service operations, providing customers with thorough support for their electric vehicle ownership experience.

The newly launched showroom showcases the entire range of Ferrato electric two-wheelers, featuring high-speed models like DEFY 22, Faast F4, F3, F2T, F2F, and F2B, as well as low-speed options including Freedum LI and LA, along with the premium Disruptor electric motorcycle. This product assortment caters to a variety of customer needs across different usage styles and price ranges.

Commenting on the New Dealership launch, OM Prakash Gupta, Founder of OPG Mobility, expressed "We are truly privileged to have Shri Nitin Gadkari ji grace the inauguration of our new Ferrato two-wheeler dealership in Nagpur, Maharashtra. His presence highlights the importance of sustainable mobility and strengthens our commitment to delivering innovative, reliable EV solutions supported by a customer-focused service network. This dealership launch is a pivotal milestone that solidifies our foothold in central India and strategically positions us for expansion into western as well as southern markets.

He adds, "Shri Nitin Gadkari ji's visionary leadership in sustainable infrastructure and green mobility continues to inspire the entire industry. His support at this launch amplifies our mission to drive widespread adoption of electric vehicles, contributing significantly to India's journey towards a greener, more sustainable future."