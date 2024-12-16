Triumph Speed T4 Gets Discount Of Rs 18,000 Months After Launch

Automakers in the country have started making efforts to end the year on a high note with increased sales numbers by offering year-end discounts. Now, Triumph Motorcycles India has jumped on the bandwagon, offering discounts of up to Rs 18,000 on its entry-level motorcycle, the Speed T4. The bike is currently sold at a starting price of Rs 2.17 lakh (ex-showroom), with the discount in the picture, the price of the bike has come down to Rs 1.99 lakh (ex-showroom).

The Triumph Speed T4 is the most affordable bike of the brand sold in India. Sharing its underpinnings with the Speed 400, the bike is equipped with cost-effective components to make it relatively more affordable. To further differentiate it, the bike is equipped with bias-ply tires instead of radial ones. There are also differences in the tyre size with the T4 having a 140/70/R17 tyre size which is different from the 150/70/R17 used on the Speed 400.



Furthermore, the suspension setup is different on the Speed T4 It consists of telescopic forks instead of the USD forks employed on the Speed 400. It also has a steel exhaust instead of a stainless steel one. There are three colour options to choose from-Cocktail Red Wine, Phantom Black, and Metallic White.

In terms of design, the Triumph Speed T4 is very similar to the Speed 400. It gets a very similar round LED headlamp, a similar fuel tank complemented by a single-piece seat with alloy wheels, and a semi-digital instrument cluster. The rear end of the bike also has similarities with the Speed 400 with a similar-looking taillamp.

Powering the Triumph Speed T4 is a 399 cc single-cylinder liquid-cooled engine that is tuned to produce 31 hp of power and 36 Nm of peak torque. This is less power output than the Speed 400 and kicks in at a lower rpm range.