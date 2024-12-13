All-New 300 cc TVS Adventure Motorcycle Spotted Testing

The fact that TVS is working on a new adventure motorcycle wasn't a secret but for the first time, the new and upcoming ADV has been spied testing on Indian roads. We expect the motorcycle to be officially revealed in 2025. Now, the spyshots reveal that it is a substantial-looking motorcycled and is likely to be more of a road-biased touring machine instead of being an off-road motorcycle. The photos reveal that the test mule gets alloy wheels, with a 19-inch front and a 17-inch rear setup.

Now, the other highlights from the test mule are that the motorcycle gets a tall stance, with split seats and a scooped-out seat for the rider. The fuel tank seems to be substantially larger than the current crop of TVS motorcycles. Up front, you can seen gold-coloured USD fork and at the rear is a monoshock. Now TVS also offers adjustability for front shock absorbers on the Apache RTR 200 4V and we suspect that this motorcycle will have adjustability for its front fork too. Expect it to get a vertically stacked instrument console along with ride-by-wire, riding modes and dual-channel ABS along with traction control too. Expect TVS to offer a laundry list of accessories and feature packs, like it offers on the RTR 310 and the RR 310.

TVS recently unveiled its new 300 cc single-cylinder engine platform called the RT-XD4, at MotoSoul 2024 and we believe that the new adventure touring motorcycle will get this engine that is said to churn out 34.5 bhp at 9000 rpm and 28.5 Nm of maximum torque at 7000 rpm. This power output is 3 bhp and nearly 9 Nm less than the peak power figures of the recently refreshed TVS Apache RR 310. It will work in tandem with a six-speed gearbox supported by a slip-and-assist clutch.

We expect the motorcycle to be revealed in the middle of 2025, with the road-biased model launching first. There may be an off-road variant, with a 21-inch/18-inch spoke wheel setup that can be launched at a later stage. Once launched, the TVS 300 cc ADV will go up against the likes of the BMW G 310 GS and the Yezdi Adventure, that was updated earlier this year.



Source: Domi Raptor Instagram