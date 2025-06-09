2025 TVS Apache RTR 200 4V Launched In India; Prices Start At Rs. 1.54 Lakh

TVS celebrated the 20th anniversary of the Apache with the 2025 Apache RTR 200 4V, which gets an OBD-2B compliant engine, new graphics and a couple of updated features. There are three colour options on offer - glossy black, matt black and granite grey and all get a red alloy wheel up front. The motorcycle gets a new 37mm gold-coloured USD fork up front for better riding dynamics. Then, the bike also gets a hydroformed handlebar which claims to offer better handling and stability.

Vimal Sumbly, Head Business - Premium, TVS Motor Company, said, "The TVS Apache brand is not just about a motorcycle - it's a global movement that has inspired a passionate community of over 6 million riders in two decades. Driven by our racing DNA, TVS Apache motorcycles have consistently delivered a powerful blend of performance, precision, and technology, captivating the imagination of youth and enthusiasts worldwide. The upgraded 2025 TVS Apache RTR 200 4V continues this legacy - pushing the limits of design and engineering to offer next-generation riders a thrilling, track-bred experience on every ride."

The 2025 Apache RTR 200 4V continues to get a 197.5 cc single-cylinder, oil-cooled engine which makes 20.5 hp at 9,000 rpm along with 17.25 Nm of torque at 7,250 rpm. The engine is paired to a 6-speed gearbox with a slipper clutch. In terms of features, the motorcycle gets dual-channel ABS, three ride modes (Urban, Sport, and Rain), adjustable clutch and brake levers, TVS SmartXonnect with Bluetooth and Voice-Assist, and a fully digital cluster with LED headlamps and DRLs.

The 2025 TVS Apache RTR 200 4V is priced at Rs. 1.54 lakh and goes up against rivals like Bajaj Pulsar NS200, Hero Xtreme 250R and Honda NX200.