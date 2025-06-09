Upcoming TVS Scooter Design Patent Leaked, Here's What To Expect

TVS Motor is gearing up to diversify its product lineup in the country. Previously, TVS has confirmed that it is working on developing a new electric scooter named TVS X. The upcoming electric scooter will be an improved version of the iQube. Now, the design patent of the upcoming TVS electric scooter has been leaked, and it reveals a brief about the design cues.

TVS electric scooter design patent

Photo Credit: rushlane

Sudarshan Venu, Managing Director of TVS Motor, has already confirmed the brand's plan to introduce a new electronic scooter as a global offering. This leaked patent image could be the one Venu has been talking about. However, there is a slight chance that this might also be an ICE scooter for the Indian and global markets. The brand already has Moto Scooters in Indonesia and other markets.

The patent has been leaked from Indonesia and reveals that the upcoming TVS scooter seeks inspiration from the TVS iQube electric scooter. The horizontal LED headlamps and the DRLs are similar to those offered for the iQube. One of the key design changes that the patent image suggests is that the upcoming electric scooter gets a sleeker LED setup. The TVS electric scooter has sleeker body panels running from the floorboards to the rear. These panels give it a distinct look from the iQube, ditching its boxy design.

The brand has also recorded a standout year in FY2025, with over 1.81 million scooter sales, leading to an overall total of 3.51 million two-wheelers sold, the best in its history. Additionally, the company's e-2W exports reached just under 6,000 units, a 404 percent rise from the previous year.