TVS Motor Unveils New 300 cc Engine At MotoSoul 2024

The new engine produces 34.5 bhp of power

TVS Motor Company has used the MotoSoul 2024 to introduce its latest engine, called the RTXD4 300. As per the Indian automaker, the power unit has been developed from the ground up in-house at the research development of the center of Hosur of Tamil Nadu. The brand has revealed the details of the unit but has not divulged any details of the product that will employ its engine.

This new TVS Motor has a liquid-cooled system and uses four valves with dual overhead cams. To improve the mechanics, the automaker has used a plasma-coated cylinder, which is meant to reduce the friction inside the cylinder head. It also gets a dual-oil pump and a split chamber crankcase, a dual cooling jacket cylinder head with a water jacket, and a dual breather system. The brand also claims that the engine will get throttle-by-wire.

TVS claims that the RT-XD4 engine will be tuned to produce 34.5 bhp at 9000 rpm and 28.5 Nm of maximum torque at 7000 rpm. This power output is 3 bhp and nearly 9 Nm less than the peak power figures of the recently refreshed TVS Apache RR 310. It will work in conjunction with a six-speed transmission supported by a slip-and-assist clutch.

If rumors are to be trusted, the Indian manufacturer will use this power unit in its upcoming adventure motorcycle. This series of bikes will likely carry the RTX name.