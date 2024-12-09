2025 TVS Ronin Breaks Cover At MotoSoul With New Colours, Feature

TVS Ronin gets a 225 cc single-cylinder engine

TVS Motor Company revealed the 2025 iteration of the Ronin in the Indian market on the second day of the MotoSoul 2024. The brand's neo-retro motorcycle has received a host of updates with the new model year. These revisions can be seen in the form of new colours and a few changes in the feature list, depending on the variant. While all the bike details have been revealed, the brand refrained from announcing a price for the machine, which will be announced later in January 2025.

While the TVS Ronin continues to have its round headlamp with the T-shaped DRL, the aesthetic changes can be seen in the form of new colours. The brand has added Glacier Silver and Charcoal Ember paint schemes to the mix. While the Delta Blue and Stargaze Black have been eliminated. The rest of the details continue to be the same with the chunky fuel tank and a long single-piece seat.

Also Read: Ultraviolette F77 Mach 2 Prices To Be Increased By Up To 5 Per Cent

In terms of features, the Indian manufacturer has made changes to the mid-spec variant, the TVS Ronin DS. The bike in this variant now gets dual-channel ABS. Until now, only the top-spec variant had dual-channel ABS. Meanwhile, the other variants only had single-channel ABS.

The rest of the things on the bike remain the same. It continues to be based on the double cradle frame, which is suspended on the USD forks, and rear mono shock with 7-step adjustable preload. Braking is the responsibility of a 300 mm disc at the front and a 240 mm disc at the rear end mounted on 17-inch wheels with 9-spoke alloy wheels.

Powering the TVS Ronin is the same 225.9 cc single-cylinder engine which produces 20 bhp of power at 7,750 rpm and 19.93 Nm of peak torque while revving at 3,750 rpm. This unit is paired with a five-speed gearbox with a slip-and-assist clutch.