Ultraviolette F77 Mach 2 Prices To Be Increased By Up To 5 Per Cent

Only select variants of the F77 will see a price hike. Price of the base variant will stay the same

If you are keen on buying a performance electric motorcycle, then now would be a good time. Ultraviolette Automotive announced that it will increase prices of select variants by up to 5 per cent from January 1, 2025. The starting price of the F77 Mach 2 will continue to be Rs. 2.99 lakh. The decision to implement this price adjustment is driven by rising input costs and evolving market dynamics. Ultraviolette is also offering a year-end benefit of up to Rs. 14,000 on the F77 Mach 2 and Mach 2 Recon. Of course, this will be for a limited time period.

Also Read: Ultraviolette F77 Mach 2 Review

The F77 Mach 2 redefines electric performance with a powertrain boasting 40.2 hp and 100 Nm of torque, accelerating from 0 to 60 kmph in just 2.8 seconds. Equipped with a 10.3 kWh battery, it boasts an IDC range of 323 km on a single charge. The motorcycle comes packed with features such as full LED lighting, TFT instrument cluster with Bluetooth connectivity, multiple ride modes, switchable traction control system, and more.

Also Read: Ultraviolette F99 Becomes Fastest Made-In-India Motorcycle At Valley Run 2024

The Ultraviolette F99 became the fastest made-in-India motorcycle to do the quarter-mile run at Valley Run 2024. The electric sportbike did the quarter-mile run from standstill in 10.712 seconds. This is the first of two records that Ultraviolette intends to set in the next few weeks - with an attempt at the 'Highest Top Speed for an Indian Motorcycle' also in the offing. The Ultraviolette F99 does the 0-100 kmph sprint in less than three seconds and the 0-200 kmph sprint in under 10 seconds.

Ultraviolette also plans to be present in multiple electric two-wheeler segments in the near future, something that we exclusively reported about a few months ago. So, expect fireworks from the UV in the next couple of years.