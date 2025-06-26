JSW MG Motor India To Increase Prices Across Model Lineup From July 1

JSW MG Motor India has announced a price hike of up to 1.5 per cent, covering the majority of models in their lineup. The changes in vehicle prices will take effect on July 1, 2025. It is worth noting that the extent of price changes will depend on the model and variant. As per the automaker, the revision in the prices of the vehicles has been made because of rising input costs and economic adjustments.

The current range of cars with the MG badge begins with the Comet EV, which comes at a starting price of Rs 4.99 lakh (ex-showroom). It is followed by the Windsor EV, which comes at Rs 10 lakh (ex-showroom). After this, you enter the range of ICE cars, starting with Astor at Rs 11.30 lakh (ex-showroom). The next in line is Hector at Rs 17.5 lakh (ex-showroom), with the top spot taken by the Gloster at Rs 41.07 lakh (ex-showroom).

The electric cars in the brand's portfolio offer consumers Battery-as-a-Service (BaaS). This model is aimed at reducing the initial cost of the vehicle for consumers by separating the battery cost from the car's price. Hence, making electric vehicle ownership accessible.

MG Motor is gearing up to venture into the luxury market with an array of new products. The company has revealed plans to launch the M9 Limousine, signaling its entry into the high-end vehicle segment. Later this year, MG will also launch the Cyberster, an electric convertible sports car that aims to enhance performance-focused innovation within its EV lineup.

Both of these premium vehicles will be sold through a newly established dealership network, MG Select, which is designed to offer a more exclusive customer experience. Additionally, the automaker has provided a preview of the Majestor. This could be a luxury SUV concept derived from the Gloster. The Majestor is anticipated to join the lineup in the upcoming months, indicating MG's ambition to expand its premium offerings in the Indian market.