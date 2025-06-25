Advertisement

Mahindra XUV700 Facelift Production-Spec Model Spotted Testing: What's New?

Mahindra XUV700's production-spec test mule has now been spotted in India, suggesting its launch soon.

Mahindra XUV700 Facelift, image used for reference

Mahindra is readying the XUV700 facelift for the Indian market. The increased number of test mules suggests that the Indian automaker is willing to launch it sooner than expected. Now, a new test mule of the XUV700 has been snapped testing in India, which appears to be the production-ready model. Though the new test mule majorly carries the same exterior elements, it does get a few changes that suggest that this particular model is set for production.

Mahindra XUV700 Facelift: Exterior Expected

The previously spotted Mahindra XUV700 test mule had circular headlamps as its key highlight. However, the brand has now replaced the makeshift headlamp unit with a sleeker rectangular headlamp setup. The headlamp also features pronounced chambers for high and low-beam lamps. The Mahindra XUV700 facelift is also equipped with a refreshed bumper and grill and is expected to get fog lamps with a cornering function.

Mahindra XUV700 facelift

Mahindra XUV700 facelift
Photo Credit: rushlane

Mahindra XUV700 Facelift: Interior Expected

The previously spotted test mule indicates that the Mahindra XUV700 facelift consists of a triple-screen setup. The triple-screen setup is likely the 10.2-inch unit borrowed from the Mahindra XEV 9e. It is also expected to get front and rear ventilated seats, an updated Harman Kardon sound system, a self-park feature, a digital key, and more.

Mahindra XUV700 interior

Mahindra XUV700 interior

Photo Credit: motorbeam

Mahindra XUV700 Facelift: Powertrain Expected

The Mahindra XUV700 facelift is expected to retain its power unit from the current models. It is likely to get a 2.0-liter turbo petrol and a 2.0-liter turbo diesel engine options, mated with a 6-speed manual and a 6-speed torque converter option. Also, Mahindra may equip the XUV700 facelift with a plug-in hybrid system with the facelifted XUV700 SUV.

