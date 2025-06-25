Mahindra XUV700 Facelift Production-Spec Model Spotted Testing: What's New?

Mahindra is readying the XUV700 facelift for the Indian market. The increased number of test mules suggests that the Indian automaker is willing to launch it sooner than expected. Now, a new test mule of the XUV700 has been snapped testing in India, which appears to be the production-ready model. Though the new test mule majorly carries the same exterior elements, it does get a few changes that suggest that this particular model is set for production.

Mahindra XUV700 Facelift: Exterior Expected

The previously spotted Mahindra XUV700 test mule had circular headlamps as its key highlight. However, the brand has now replaced the makeshift headlamp unit with a sleeker rectangular headlamp setup. The headlamp also features pronounced chambers for high and low-beam lamps. The Mahindra XUV700 facelift is also equipped with a refreshed bumper and grill and is expected to get fog lamps with a cornering function.

Mahindra XUV700 facelift

Photo Credit: rushlane

Mahindra XUV700 Facelift: Interior Expected

The previously spotted test mule indicates that the Mahindra XUV700 facelift consists of a triple-screen setup. The triple-screen setup is likely the 10.2-inch unit borrowed from the Mahindra XEV 9e. It is also expected to get front and rear ventilated seats, an updated Harman Kardon sound system, a self-park feature, a digital key, and more.

Mahindra XUV700 interior

Photo Credit: motorbeam

Mahindra XUV700 Facelift: Powertrain Expected

The Mahindra XUV700 facelift is expected to retain its power unit from the current models. It is likely to get a 2.0-liter turbo petrol and a 2.0-liter turbo diesel engine options, mated with a 6-speed manual and a 6-speed torque converter option. Also, Mahindra may equip the XUV700 facelift with a plug-in hybrid system with the facelifted XUV700 SUV.