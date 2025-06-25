Mercedes-Benz Appoints Brendon Sissing As VP, Sales And Marketing

Mercedes-Benz India announced an organizational change in its Sales & Marketing function effective from 1st August 2025. The luxury car manufacturer has now appointed Brendon Sissing as the Vice President, Sales & Marketing (currently Head of Mercedes-Benz Financial Services). Brendon succeeds Lance Bennett, who assumed the new responsibility of Chief Financial Officer at Mercedes-Benz in the Middle East.

Brendon has a B. Tech degree in Cost & Management Accounting from Technikon Pretoria, Pretoria, South Africa. He also has a Diploma in Credit Management from the Institute of Credit Management and has completed various International Leadership Courses. He is also the Founding Member of Mercedes-Benz Services Malaysia Sdn Bhd in 2012.

The company claims that under Brendon, Mercedes-Benz Financial Services India's portfolio growth doubled with record profits and a high dealer loyalty index. Brendon is highly passionate about coaching and mentoring, with a commitment to cultivating a high-performing team environment that prioritizes integrity and collaboration. At Mercedes-Benz Financial Services, Brendon has led with a sharp focus on innovation and raising the stakeholder value.

Brendon Sissing

Talking about his background with the company, Brendon Sissing began his career with Mercedes-Benz Malaysia, where he supported Sales roll-out and growth strategy implementation. He formulated all pertinent legal loan contracts & vendor service agreements and defined local products, lending guidelines, and risk appetite statements. Later, as Head of Credit Operations, he spearheaded the company's Credit Risk function and set up the new company with its various policies, processes, and systems.

The brand also claimed that at Mercedes-Benz Financial Services South Africa, Pretoria, Brendon provided leadership and strategic direction for the credit operations function. He was responsible for identifying and prioritizing processes, policies, and performance. Brendon improved and drove change with innovative and digital solutions needed for a higher and optimal risk appetite. Brendon oversaw national sales, responsible for financing cars and trucks in Mercedes-Benz Financial Services South Africa.