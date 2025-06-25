Lamborghini Fenomeno Likely To Be Brand's New Exclusive Hypercar

Lamborghini seems to be preparing the recipe for its most powerful car in silence. Based on reports, a recently leaked trademark document has likely revealed the name of a new limited-edition hypercar. This upcoming mode is called Fenomeno, which is the Italian, Spanish, and Greek word for phenomenon. If rumours are to be trusted, it will likely be a model based on the Revuelto.



The Revuelto is the flagship model of the brand and comes with a 6.5-litre V12 hybrid powertrain consisting of three electric motors operating using a 3.8 kWh battery pack. This setup results in a total output of 1014 hp. The power is routed to all four wheels using an eight-speed dual-clutch transmission. It is not known what changes will be made to this powertrain to use it in the upcoming model.

The theory of Fenomeno, being a new Revuelto-based model, is surrounded by doubts because the lighter and faster versions of the car will likely get suffixes like S, SV, or SVJ instead of a completely new name. However, there is also a probability that they might follow in the footsteps of Aventador-based specials like the Sian FKP 37, Centenario, and Veneno.



As of now, the Italian marquee has revealed no information related to Fenomeno. However, reports suggest that Lamborghini's customers were recently given a preview of a new model. This was said to have a design inspired by one of the brand's iconic models.



This new car is likely to make its debut in August at the Pebble Beach Concours d'Elegance, at Monterey Car Week, which in recent times has become the location for the debut of some of the most exclusive cars. In the past, it hosted the exclusive premieres of models like Lanzador Concept and Temerario.