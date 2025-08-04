Lamborghini Aventador Catches Fire On Bangalore Road: Watch Video

Recently, we came across a video shared by Raymond Boss Gautam Singhania on his Instagram. The video shows a Lamborghini Aventador caught on fire. The video shows the rear section of the sports car bursting into flames in Bangalore. According to sources, the Lamborghini in the video is owned by Bangalore-based social media influencer Sanjeev Sanju, also known as Nimma Mane Maga Sanju.

The post shared by Gautam Singhania reads- "Another day, another Lamborghini in flames. This time in Bengaluru. This isn't a "rare incident" anymore. It's a pattern. Why is Lamborghini silent??? Why are their cars catching fire??? Are their cars safe??? Should they be allowed in India???"

The Lamborghini Aventador seen in the video is reported to be worth around Rs 10 crore in India, and the sports car catching fire is quite rare to see. Later, the incident was clarified by Sanjeev himself. He shared a video on his Instagram handle in which he explained the Lamborghini incident, stating that though the video is quite horrific, the car only suffered minor damage. Reports also suggest that there has been no fatality in the incident, and the sports car is now safely parked in Sanjeev's garage.

In the confession, Sanjeev stated that there had been no major damage, and it took place at the Kundalahalli signal while he was travelling with his family. He also said that a lot of people gathered around the car and started shooting the video, while an auto driver and a cab driver came and helped him. Giving a brief tour of his sports car, he also said, "But as you can see, it's not that bad. The fire was small, just some petrol or sulfur leak. The car is fine. Please don't spread wrong information just for publicity. I like this car very much. Many people have uploaded it on YouTube and Instagram just for their benefit."