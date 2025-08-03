Video: Influencer's Lamborghini Worth Rs 10 Crore Catches Fire In Bengaluru

A Lamborghini Aventador sports car, which costs nearly Rs 10 crore, caught fire on a street in Bengaluru last evening. The sports car belongs to social media influencer Sanjeev, better known by his Instagram handle Nimma Mane Maga Sanju.

Visuals of the supercar catching fire went viral. They showed flames on the rear side of the vehicle -- where the engine is -- and people pouring water to douse them. A fire extinguisher and buckets of sand are also seen in the video. Fortunately, no one suffered any serious injury in the incident. While some claimed that the sports car was gutted, Sanjeev later clarified that the vehicle had suffered minor damage.

Sanjeev, a social media influencer with over 2 lakh followers on Instagram, owns several high-end cars. He identifies as a farmer and stands out for the elaborate gold ornaments he wears around his neck and hands.

It is not clear yet what could have led to the fire in the Lamborghini car.

In a similar incident in December last year, the sports car brand had made headlines when a Lamborghini Revuelto, also costing around Rs 10 crore, caught fire on Mumbai's Coastal Road.