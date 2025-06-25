MG's Tesla Model Y Rival To Make Debut On July 10- But There's A Catch

MG is planning to mark its presence at the Goodwood Festival of Speed with the unveiling of a new electric SUV. Expected to be a Tesla Model Y rival, the upcoming model will also compete against models like the Skoda Enyaq in the UK. Until now, the brand has released a single teaser image, keeping most of the design details under the veil. Based on the silhouette, the vehicle seems to have similarities with the IM6. This is a vehicle of the brand on sale in Australia and Thailand. In other markets, it is sold as the IM Motors LS6.

IM Motors is a premium electric car brand under the umbrella of MG's parent company, SAIC Motor. With the debut of the IM6, this will be the brand's first car in the UK, but with an MG badge. Diving into the details, the IM6 comes in three versions: Premium, Platinum, and Performance. The entry-level models come equipped with a 75 kWh battery and a 291 bhp electric motor located at the rear, providing a range of 450 km, accelerating from 0 to 100 kmph in 6.8 seconds, and supporting a maximum charging speed of 153 kW.

Also Read: Actor Krushna Abhishek Surprised By Wife Kashmera Shah's New BYD Seal: Watch

The other two versions offer a larger 100 kWh battery, enabling up to 555 km on a single charge, and transition from a 400V to an 800V electrical system, similar to those found in the XPeng or Hyundai Ioniq 5. This upgrade allows for rapid charging at 396 kW, quicker than any Porsche Taycan. This means you can recharge from 30 to 80 percent in just 15 minutes, provided you can locate a sufficiently fast charger.

Additionally, the Performance variant boasts a dual-motor system producing 767 hp, allowing it to reach 0-6100 kmph in 3.4 seconds, which is on par with the Hyundai Ioniq 5 N.