Tesla Launches India's First Supercharger In Mumbai, Check Details

Tesla, the Elon Musk-owned electric car manufacturer, recently stepped into the Indian market with the inauguration of its first showroom at Mumbai's Bandra Kurla Complex. On the same day, Tesla also launched the Model Y in India. However, it is now that Tesla has launched India's first Superchargers in Mumbai.

According to sources, the Tesla Charging Station in Mumbai will have four V4 Supercharging Stalls, i.e., DC Chargers, along with four Destination Charging Stalls, i.e., AC chargers. With these units in place, the Supercharging stalls over peak charging speed of 250 kW for a price of Rs 24/kW and Rs 11/kW for 11 kW of charging speed.

The Tesla customer needs to check the availability of the Supercharger on the Tesla app. Also, the application notifies the battery level, charging status, charging progress, and other details about the charging-related facilities.

Tesla Model Y

As mentioned earlier, the superchargers can charge the Tesla Model Y with up to 250 kW for Rs 24 per kW. Considering the battery capacity of the Model Y, the customers will have to pay around Rs 1,500 for every charge. With this, it can get up to 267 km of range within 15 minutes of charging. To add perspective, the brand claims it is enough for five return trips between Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj International Airport and the Gateway of India.

Also Read: Honda Offers Discount Up To Rs 1.22 Lakh On Elevate, City, And More

Talking about the details, the Tesla Model Y has two variants- the RWD and the RWD long range in India, and offers the choice of both a 60 kWh and a larger 75 kWh battery pack in India. The RWD variant is equipped with a single electric motor that generates approximately 295 hp. Furthermore, the 60 kWh battery claims to provide a WLTP range of 500 km on a single charge, while the long-range version asserts a range of 622 km. The starting price for the RWD variant is Rs 59.89 lakh, whereas the long-range model is priced at Rs 67.89 lakh.