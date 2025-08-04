Honda Offers Discount Up To Rs 1.22 Lakh On Elevate, City, And More

Honda has now rolled out the August 2025 offers for its popular car lineup in India. The Japanese automaker is offering discounts up to Rs 1.22 lakh on Honda Elevate, City, Amaze, and more. The details are provided by our dealership source, and the discounts may vary across dealerships and states.

Honda Elevate: August 2025 Discount

Honda is offering discounts worth Rs 1.22 lakh on the Honda Elevate. However, the discount is valid for the top-spec ZX trim. Also, the Honda Elevate VX variant gets a discount worth Rs 78,000.

The prices of the Honda Elevate start from Rs 11.91 lakh (ex-showroom).

Honda Elevate

Honda City: August 2025 Discount

The Honda City gets discounts up to Rs 1,07,300 under the August 2025 offers. While the offer is valid for the petrol-trims, Honda did reduce the prices of the City e: HEV last month, and it gets no discount in August 2025.

The prices of the Honda City begin from Rs 12.38 lakh (ex-showroom).

Honda City

Honda Amaze: August 2025 Discount

Honda has attached a discount worth Rs 97,200 for the Honda Amaze in August. However, this offer is only valid for the second-gen Amaze. Meanwhile, the prospective Honda Amaze buyers can also get the new Amaze at a discount of up to Rs 77,200. However, this discount for the third-gen Amaze is restricted to the ZX trim, and the VX trim gets a discount of up to Rs 67,200.

The prices of the second-gen Honda Amaze start from Rs 7.63 lakh (ex-showroom). Meanwhile, the prices of the all-new Honda Amaze start from Rs 8.10 lakh (ex-showroom).