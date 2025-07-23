Tesla Model Y Available For Registrations Across States In India- Who Gets It First?

Tesla Model Y was launched in the Indian market a few days ago. Same day, the official website of the automaker for India went live. At the time, the consumers only had the option of choosing Mumbai, New Delhi, and Gurugram to get their car registered. That changes now as the brand has updated its website, giving consumers the options of all the states and union territories across the country. In other words, the prospective buyers can book and get their Tesla registered in their state.

Along with this, the website mentions that the on-road prices reflected on the website might be subject to change because of multiple variables. It also mentions that the customers in Mumbai, Pune, Delhi, and Gurugram will get priority for delivery. Once the process is completed, the car will be delivered to the consumer's doorstep on a flat-bed. Although self-driving is available in India for Rs 6 lakh, it will be rolled out later.

The manufacturer has introduced the RWD (rear-wheel drive) and long-range RWD versions of the vehicle in India. The starting price for the RWD variant is Rs 59.89 lakh, while the long-range model is available for Rs 67.89 lakh. Consequently, the on-road cost of the RWD version amounts to Rs 61.07 lakh. In contrast, the on-road price for the long-range variant is Rs 69.15 lakh.

The Tesla Model Y's rear-wheel drive variant comes with the option of either a 60 kWh or a larger 75 kWh battery pack in India. The RWD variant features a single electric motor that produces around 295 hp. Additionally, the 60 kWh battery claims to offer a WLTP range of 500 km on a full charge, whereas the long-range version boasts a range of 622 km.

In India, the Tesla Model Y will come in seven different exterior color options along with two choices for interior trim. Moreover, the car will include a 15.4-inch display for infotainment at the front, an 8-inch screen for the rear, power-adjustable seats and steering column in the front, dual-zone automatic climate control, 19-inch crossflow wheels, a fixed glass roof, and a power-operated rear liftgate.