Mahindra Vision T Teased Yet Again- New Design Details Revealed

Mahindra & Mahindra is consistently teasing its upcoming concept models, which are scheduled to be showcased in Mumbai on August 15. The brand is releasing a series of teasers, gradually giving glimpses of various parts of the models. The latest teaser released by the automaker showcases the rear end of the Vision T. Meanwhile, the first two teasers gave a glimpse of the top and side profile of the SUV.

The latest teaser confirms that the Vision T will be associated with the Thar family by giving a glimpse of its rear end. Specifically, the short video clip reveals the rear end of the vehicle, featuring vertical tail lamps and a spare wheel mounted on the tailgate. It also showcased door-mounted mirrors and reflectors on the bumpers. Meanwhile, the first teaser revealed the SUV's wheel arches with plastic cladding and a rather square-ish bonnet.

Along with the Vision T, Mahindra will also unveil Vision S, Vision X, and Vision SXT. The brand is expected to release more teasers revealing design details of these upcoming concept models. It is to be noted that all of these models will be based on the Freedom_NU platform of the brand.

This new platform is designed to support future models from the company, which will feature options for internal combustion engines (ICE), electric vehicles (EV), and hybrids. The new platforms, together with the final production versions of these concept vehicles, will be produced at Mahindra's facility located in Chakan, Pune.

At the same time, the Indian automaker is getting ready to launch several upgraded models in the country. The lineup will include a refreshed version of the XUV700, along with the Bolero, the BE Rall-e, and various new variants. These models have been spotted testing on Indian roads several times and will offer enhancements compared to their existing versions.