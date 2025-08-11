Tesla Opens Second Showroom In Delhi's Aerocity With Four Superchargers

Tesla, the US-based electric vehicle manufacturer, has opened its second showroom in India at Worldmark 2, Aerocity, Delhi. This comes right after the opening of the first showroom in BKC, Mumbai, on July 15, 2025. Covering an area of 8,200 sq ft, this will be the base of the brand to serve consumers in the national capital region. Located near the airport, embassies, and corporate offices, the showroom gives the brand more exposure to reach its target audience.

Leveraging the advantage of its location, Tesla has set up four V4 Superchargers in the basement parking. The EV manufacturer also has plans to introduce Superchargers in different locations in Delhi NCR, including Saket, Noida, and Horizon Center. This follows the inauguration of the first supercharger in Mumbai a few days ago. The expansion plans also include charging network setup in eight different locations, including places like Hyderabad, Pune, Chennai, Bengaluru, Ahmedabad, and Jaipur.

The V4 Supercharger, which consists of DC Chargers, is complemented by four Destination Charging Stalls that feature AC chargers. With these charging units available, the Supercharging stalls can achieve peak charging speeds of 250 kW, costing Rs 24/kW, while the 11 kW charging speed is priced at Rs 11/kW.

Using these chargers, the newly introduced Tesla Model Y can gain as much as 267 km of range in just 15 minutes of charging. To provide some perspective, the company states that this range is sufficient for five round trips between Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj International Airport and the Gateway of India.

Tesla Aerocity Showroom

To utilize the charger, Tesla electric vehicle owners must connect their vehicles. Customers can check for availability using the Tesla app. This app also allows users to track the charging progress, get notifications during the charging process, and make payments for charging.

In India, the Tesla Model Y is available in both RWD (rear-wheel drive) and long-range RWD variants. The starting price for the RWD model is Rs 59.89 lakh, while the long-range version is priced at Rs 67.89 lakh. Thus, the complete on-road cost for the RWD model is Rs 61.07 lakh, while the on-road price for the long-range variant totals Rs 69.15 lakh.

In India, purchasers of the rear-wheel drive variant of the Tesla Model Y can choose between a 60 kWh battery or a larger 75 kWh battery pack. This RWD model is equipped with a single electric motor that generates approximately 295 hp. Furthermore, the 60 kWh battery is reported to have a WLTP range of 500 km when fully charged, while the long-range model is said to provide a range of 622 km.