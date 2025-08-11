Kia Syros EV Spied For The First Time- Next Big Launch Soon?

Kia is expanding its presence in the electric vehicle market with the launch of multiple products. Recently, the South Korean giant launched the Carens Clavis EV in India and seems to have a plan to follow it with the launch of the Syros EV. Although the brand is yet to make an official announcement, the spy shots of the new electric SUV have surfaced on the internet, giving us a glimpse of what to expect from the new model.

Kia Syros EV

Photo Credit: Autospy

The pictures shared by Autospy show a camouflaged test mule of the Kia Syros EV. The vehicle has been plugged into a public DC fast charger, revealing the charging port present on the front fender of the SUV. This represents a different approach of the brand compared to the Carens Clavis EV, which had a nose-mounted port. Taking a closer look, the pictures reveal that the vehicle might have a similar charging on the other side, as well. This is because the camo has a similar opening on the other side.

Looking at the design, the Kia Syros EV has a very similar appearance to its ICE counterpart already on sale in India. However, there are a few changes. For instance, the EV features Lime Green brake callipers, which are typically used by the brand for its GT models. Diving deeper, both ends have disc brakes and aero-optimised alloy wheels. The test mule also seems to be equipped with front and rear parking sensors, hinting at the presence of an ADAS suite.

The interior design is expected to be very similar to that of the internal combustion engine (ICE) version. However, it will operate on the upgraded EV-specific software for the displays and may feature different trims and upholstery as well. The list of features is expected to remain unchanged.

The electric version will also be built on the K1 platform, which serves as the foundation for models such as the Hyundai Casper, Inster, and Exter available overseas. This means that the electric Syros will utilize a front-wheel drive configuration. It might adopt the battery packs from the Hyundai Inster, which include 42kWh and 49kWh options. In the case of the Hyundai, these batteries are claimed to provide ranges of 300km and 355km, respectively. However, the Clavis EV that is currently available comes with 42kWh and 51.4kWh battery options.