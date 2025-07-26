MG Comet EV Prices Hiked In India; Here's What It Costs Now

JSW MG Motor India has hiked the prices of the Comet EV for the second time in the Indian market. Talking about the quantum of revision, the prices of the electric vehicle have gone up by up to Rs 15,000, depending on the variant. This follows the previous price hike applied by the brand on the model in May 2025. With the changes in place, the prices of the battery rental through the brand's Battery-as-a-Service (BaaS) program will also be affected.

Alongside the hike in ex-showroom prices, MG has increased the BaaS subscription fee from Rs 2.90 per km to Rs 3.10 per km. Although the increment may appear minor, with an additional Rs 200 for every 1,000 km, it could accumulate significantly over time for frequent users. Hence, it will have a direct impact on the running cost of the electric vehicle.

Also Read: Maruti Suzuki Fronx Introduced With Six Airbags As Standard; Prices Revised

Despite the price hike, there has not been a single addition or alteration to the feature list of the Comet EV. It still features dual 10.25-inch displays with one functioning as an instrument cluster and the other as an infotainment system, which supports wireless Android Auto and Apple CarPlay. The list also includes elements like A 4-speaker audio system, manual AC, electrically foldable ORVMs, power windows, and keyless entry with push-button start.

Variant Old Price New Price Executive ₹7.36 lakh ₹7.50 lakh Excite ₹8.42 lakh ₹8.57 lakh Excite Fast Charging ₹8.82 lakh ₹8.97 lakh Exclusive ₹9.41 lakh ₹9.56 lakh Exclusive Fast Charging ₹9.83 lakh ₹9.97 lakh Blackstorm Edition ₹9.86 lakh ₹10 lakh

For occupants' safety, the MG Comet EV gets features like dual front airbags, Electronic stability control (ESC), four-wheel disc brakes, hill-hold assist, ISOFIX child seat anchors, reverse parking sensors and camera, and electronic parking brake

Powering the MG Comet EV is the same 17.3 kWh battery pack, offering a range of up to 230 km on a single charge. The charge from the battery is transferred to an electric motor, producing 42 hp of power and 110 Nm of peak torque. Once drained, the battery can be charged using 3.3kW from 0 to 80 per cent in 5.5 hours, while getting it to 100 per cent takes 7 hours.