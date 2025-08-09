JSW MG Motor India Launches 'EV Sahi Hai' Campaign; Check Details

JSW MG Motor India has initiated a new awareness campaign called 'EV Sahi Hai'. The new initiative of the brand is aimed at increasing public understanding of electric vehicles (EV) and encouraging options across the country. The campaign is organized into two distinct phases and aims to showcase the advantages of electric vehicle (EV) ownership, which include financial savings, positive environmental effects, and advancements in charging infrastructure that alleviate concerns about range.

The initial phase of the campaign, titled 'Customer-led: Real People, Real Experiences', includes a collection of 10 short films featuring testimonials from genuine EV owners. These individuals discuss their personal journeys with electric vehicles, emphasizing the practical benefits and satisfaction gained from transitioning to EVs. The films, which end with the tagline 'EV Sahi Hai', are being shared through digital channels and television networks.

A subsequent, celebrity-driven phase is expected to launch by the end of August 2025. This phase will showcase actors Varun Sharma and Pulkit Samrat, who are recognized for their roles in the Fukrey film series, employing imaginative storytelling to convey the advantages of EVs to a wider audience. The campaign takes conceptual inspiration from the Association of Mutual Funds in India's (AMFI) long-standing 'Mutual Fund Sahi Hai' campaign, which played a key role in promoting mutual fund investments in India.

Commenting on the occasion, Udit Malhotra, Head of Marketing, JSW MG Motor India, said, "JSW MG Motor India is among the first movers into the EV segment and has been at the forefront of creating a conducive ecosystem through innovative disruptions. Since then, we have traversed a long journey and now intend to proactively communicate the positive stories of EV ownership in India through the unique 'EV Sahi Hai' campaign. This campaign highlights how the EV revolution boosted savings, reduced environmental impact, enhanced affordability, and delivered a superior driving experience. We are confident that this campaign will be a catalyst for expanding EV volumes and accelerating widespread adoption."