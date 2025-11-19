MG Windsor EV Hits 50,000 Sales In Record 400 Days

JSW MG Motor India has announced a new milestone for the Windsor EV sold in the Indian market. Based on the information revealed by the automaker, the electric vehicle has achieved sales of 50,000 units in just over 400 days since the beginning of production in October 2024. With this, it is also claimed to be the fastest-selling four-wheeler electric vehicle to reach the 50,000 mark.

The MG Windsor has been consistently selling over 3,800 units per month throughout the last year, frequently surpassing the 4,000 mark in recent months. Interest has been strong not just in metropolitan areas but also in Tier-2 and Tier-3 regions for the electric vehicle. This also hints at an improvement in the adoption rate for electric vehicles.

At the announcement, Anurag Mehrotra, MD, JSW MG Motor India, said: "When we launched the Windsor EV, our mission was simple yet ambitious: to offer a mobility solution that is practical, stylish, and value-driven, while accelerating the adoption of electric vehicles in India."

"The Windsor EV's rapid success, achieving 50,000 sales in record time, marks a landmark moment in India's EV journey and demonstrates that customers are embracing this transition with enthusiasm. This milestone energizes us to deepen our commitment to New Energy Vehicles. Our vision is to deliver exciting experiences every time, and we will continue raising this benchmark as we shape the future of mobility in India," he added.

To further enhance its appeal, the brand has recently launched the limited edition Windsor Inspire. With a starting price of Rs. 9.99 lakh under the BaaS model, plus Rs. 3.9 per kilometer, it continues to draw in customers who are entering the EV market for the first time. The vehicle delivers 134 hp of power and 200 Nm of torque. Boasting a sleeker design, the interior is equipped with modern features and technologies.