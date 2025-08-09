Citroen C3, Basalt, And Aircross To Get Design, Feature Upgrades

Citroen India has announced that its models in the country, including Basalt, Aricross, and C3, will get an update in terms of design along with changes in the feature list. With this update, the brand is aiming to improve the sales of all three models. However, the brand is yet to confirm the launch timeline of these models. It comes as part of its '2.0 - Shift Into the New' strategy.

The French automaker claims that the updates will be in the form of revisions in the appearance and the tech to enhance the comfort for the occupants. Based on the automaker's claims, the changes in the vehicles will be based on consumer feedback. However, the exact details are not known.

The Citroen Basalt is one of the very few affordable coupe-SUVs sold in the Indian market. It is sold at a starting price of Rs 8.32 lakh (ex-showroom). The Basalt is available with two engine options, the first of which is a 1.2-litre petrol engine paired with a 5-speed manual transmission. For those looking for more power, the second option is a 1.2-litre turbo-petrol engine. This unit is available with either a 6-speed manual or a 6-speed automatic transmission.

Meanwhile, the Aircross serves a different category of consumers and comes at a starting price of Rs 8.62 lakh (ex-showroom). Meanwhile, the C3 is the most affordable and smallest of the range. It is sold at a starting price of Rs 6.23 lakh (ex-showroom).

The strategy aligns with the major growth of Citroen's retail and service network. The company aims to increase its footprint from 80 to 150 locations by the conclusion of 2025, focusing on serving customers in tier two to four markets.