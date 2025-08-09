Vinfast 7-Seater SUV Patented In India- Here's What We Know

Vietnamese automaker Vinfast is set to commence operations in India with its manufacturing facility in Tamil Nadu. This is the first facility outside of the brand outside of Vietnam. Along with this, the automaker has already announced the launch of two new models, the VF6 and VF7. Both of these are five-seater SUVs. Additionally, the brand seems to be planning on launching a new seven-seater in the country. The vehicle's design has already been patented in India.

The seven-seater in the blueprint is the Vinfast Limo Green MPV. On the brand's official website, it has been listed as a "Service Vehicle" and seems to be for fleet buyers operating electric 7-seaters. If launched in the country, this will be the third vehicle of the brand and will help them cover a wider segment of consumers, in addition to the other two electric SUVs already planned for launch.

Starting with the appearance, the Vinfast Limo Green follows the same design language as the VF6 and VF7. It comes with a minimalist front fascia, which gets DRLs spread across the width of the vehicle. They converge at the center to form a 'V' shape and highlight the brand's logo. Complementing this are vertically oriented headlights. Meanwhile, it gets an SUV-ish silhouette with cladding on the side.

Inside, the Vinfast Limo Green features a 10.1-inch infotainment display, a streamlined dashboard, and a three-spoke steering wheel. It includes features like leatherette seating, a 360-degree camera, a floating center console, chrome accents for a premium look, seating for up to seven people across three rows, and additional features.

In terms of dimensions, the Vinfast Limo Green spans 4,740 mm in length, 1,872 mm in width, 1,728 mm in height, and boasts a wheelbase of 2,840 mm. The vehicle is equipped with 18-inch alloy wheels and has a ground clearance of 170 mm. Moreover, it is fitted with disc brakes on all four wheels.

The battery is rated at 60.13 kWh and is expected to deliver a range of 450 km on a single charge, according to NEDC standards. It powers a front-wheel-drive setup with a single electric motor producing a peak power of 201 bhp and peak torque of 280 Nm. It offers three driving modes: Eco, Comfort, and Sport.