Vinfast VF6 And VF7 Electric SUV Delivery Begins In India

Vinfast officially launched the VF6 and VF7 electric SUVs in the Indian market in September 2025. Now, the Vietnamese manufacturer has initiated deliveries of the vehicle. In the initial stage, the automaker has begun the process in Kochi, Jaipur, and other cities. Consumers who have gotten the vehicles have shared videos of the process and their celebrations on social media.

The Vinfast VF6 is equipped with a 59.6 kWh battery pack that works with a front-wheel drive system. It offers peak power and torque ratings of 174.3 hp-201 hp and 250 Nm-310 Nm (for the Earth and Wind variants, respectively). The ARAI-certified range for the VF6 Earth variant is 468 km, while the Wind variant has a range of 463 km.

On the other hand, the VF7 comes with both a 59.6 kWh option and a 70.8 kWh battery, depending on the specific variant. The VF6 Wind, which includes the 59.6 kWh battery, delivers a peak output of 174.3 hp and a torque of 250 Nm. Conversely, the VF7 Earth offers the larger battery pack, providing a peak output of 201 hp and a torque of 310 Nm. The VF7 Sky and Sky Infinity variants are equipped with a 70.8 kWh battery pack and an all-wheel drive system, yielding 348 Nm and 500 Nm of torque.



The Vinfast VF6 features all-LED projector headlamps with automatic leveling, an acoustic windshield, a glass roof, reverse-linked ORVMs, keyless entry and start, among several other amenities.



For enhanced safety and comfort, it includes ABS, EBD, TCS, HSA, disc brakes, 7 airbags, a 360-degree SVM, cruise control, various drive and regenerative braking modes, connected car technology, and more.



The Vinfast VF7 is equipped with features such as heated ORVMs with auto-dimming and memory functions, colored HUD projection, signature lighting at the front and rear, and a C-type 90 W USB port for charging other devices, along with the features found in the VF6.



The starting prices for the Vinfast VF6 are Rs 16.49 Lakh (ex-showroom), while the VF7 begins at Rs 20.89 lakh (ex-showroom).