Top 5 EVs Expected To Launch In 2026: Check List

Sales of electric vehicles in India continue to rise steadily year after year. While brands like Tata already offer multiple EVs and plan further expansion, others, including Maruti, are yet to enter the segment. With SUVs gaining global traction, automakers are increasingly eyeing the Indian market, where the push for electrification is also reshaping strategies. Several manufacturers are preparing to introduce new electric models in the coming years, with 2026 set to witness five highly anticipated EV launches.

Maruti Suzuki e Vitara

Maruti's upcoming e Vitara is expected to be the first new EV to arrive next year, with sales expected to begin in January. The SUV will be offered with two lithium iron phosphate (LFP) battery options: a 49 kWh unit paired with a single-motor setup, and a larger 61 kWh pack available in front-wheel drive or all-wheel drive configurations. The smaller battery delivers up to 346 km of range, while the 61 kWh option extends this to 428 km (WLTP). However, India's AWD launch remains unconfirmed.

Maruti Suzuki e Vitara

Tata Sierra EV

The Tata Sierra.ev is likely to launch by March 2026, arriving shortly after the ICE version hits showrooms. The all-electric Sierra will be offered in single-motor rear-wheel drive and dual-motor all-wheel drive configurations, enhancing its off-road capability from the outset. Drawing cues from the recently introduced ICE Sierra, the EV is expected to feature a frunk, one-pedal driving, vehicle-to-load (V2L) bi-directional charging, and several additional enhancements that distinguish it from its internal-combustion counterpart.

Also Read: Husqvarna 401 Series Recalled Over Engine Stall Issue

Mahindra XUV 3XO EV

Mahindra is working on a pure electric version of the XUV 3XO, positioned as a direct rival to the Tata Nexon.ev. . Smaller and more affordable than the underperforming XUV400, the upcoming EV is expected to feature a 35 kWh NMC battery pack, offering an estimated range of around 400 km. Mahindra aims to introduce this new entry-level electric SUV in the first half of 2026, expanding its EV portfolio.

Mahindra XUV 3XO EV, image used for reference

Kia Syors EV

The Kia Syros EV, expected to debut in India by March 2026, was recently spotted testing for the first time. Spy shots revealed that the electric Syros will closely mirror the ICE version's design, with EV-specific touches such as a charging port on the front right fender. Notably, the test mule featured green brake calipers, typically reserved for Kia's performance models like the EV9 GT. The cabin and features are likely to be shared with the ICE Syros. While technical details remain undisclosed, the Tata Nexon EV rival is said to use Hyundai's K1 platform.

Kia Syors EV

Hyundai Inster EV

Hyundai plans to launch its Tata Punch EV rival in India by late 2026. The compact electric SUV, codenamed HE1i, will be produced at the Sriperumbudur plant with locally sourced Exide batteries. Based on the global Inster EV, it offers 42kWh and 49kWh battery options paired with 97hp or 115hp motors, delivering WLTP ranges of 300km and 355km. Expected features include dual 10.25-inch displays, Level 2 ADAS, auto climate control, and a 360-degree camera with blind-spot monitoring.

Hyundai Inster EV