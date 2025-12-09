Husqvarna 401 Series Recalled Over Engine Stall Issue

After KTM's global recall of the 390 series, Husqvarna has announced a similar worldwide safety campaign for its 2024-2026 Svartpilen 401 and Vitpilen 401 models. The recall focuses on updating the engine control unit (ECU) software to address issues comparable to those identified in the KTM 390 range. Owners of the affected Husqvarna bikes will need to visit authorised dealerships, where the recall process is being managed to ensure the motorcycles meet safety and performance standards.

Husqvarna has confirmed that all affected motorcycles will undergo an engine control unit (ECU) software update. This fix is designed not only to resolve the identified issue but also to improve rideability, offering stronger low-end torque and enhanced engine stability for a smoother experience. The company revealed during internal quality checks that a condition could cause the engine to stall at low revs. While only a limited number of cases have been observed, Husqvarna is taking preventive action to avoid broader concerns.

Owners of the affected motorcycles will receive direct communication via letter, inviting them to schedule an appointment at an authorised Husqvarna Mobility dealership. The ECU software update will be performed free of charge and exclusively through the official dealer network. For riders uncertain whether their Svartpilen 401 is part of the recall, Husqvarna provides a "Service" section on its official website, where bike status can be verified along with details of all authorised dealership outlets.

In India, Husqvarna offers two models, the Svartpilen 401 and the Vitpilen 250, though the current recall applies only to the Svartpilen 401, as the Vitpilen 250 runs a different engine. The Svartpilen 401 is powered by a 398.6cc, single-cylinder, liquid-cooled motor delivering 44.25 hp and 39 Nm of torque, paired with a six-speed gearbox.

The Husqvarna Svartpilen 401 comes equipped with hardware that underscores its dynamic character. It features a wheelbase of 1,368 mm and a ground clearance of 180 mm, ensuring stability and versatility across varied conditions. Braking performance is managed by a 320 mm front disc paired with a ByBre opposed four-piston calliper, while the rear employs a 240 mm disc with a ByBre twin-piston floating calliper, delivering confident stopping power.

Built on a steel trellis frame with an aluminium handlebar, the Husqvarna Svartpilen 401 weighs 159 kg, carries a 13-litre tank, and is priced at Rs 2.97 lakh (ex-showroom).