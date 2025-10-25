Second-Gen Hyundai Venue Unveiled: Top 5 Changes

Hyundai has unveiled the second-generation Venue for the Indian market. While the launch is scheduled for November, the South Korean brand has begun taking bookings for the SUV for a token amount of Rs 25,000. This is a major update for the automaker, as it represents the automaker in one of the most prominent segments of the Indian market, competing against competitors such as Maruti Suzuki Brezza, Tata Nexon, Mahindra XUV3XO, and others. Here we take a look at some of the biggest changes in the upcoming SUV.

Design

The revamped Hyundai Venue gets a fully redesigned front end, highlighting an LED strip on the hood along with daytime running lights (DRLs) that flank the headlamp unit. Furthermore, it features a new, prominent grille. It is important to mention that all these elements collectively contribute to giving it a different look, representing a major departure from the previous generation.

The SUV is now fitted with skid plates beneath the front bumper and a new functional roof rail. The rear boasts a refreshed design with LED taillights that include black panels, maintaining the sleek aesthetic set by the front. This overall design is further enhanced by the introduction of new alloy wheels.

Dimensions

This version is 48 mm taller and 30 mm wider compared to the current Venue. Its dimensions are 3995 mm in length, 1800 mm in width, and 1665 mm in height. It has a wheelbase measuring 2520 mm and is equipped with 16-inch alloy wheels.

Interior

Inside, the new Hyundai Venue features a dual-tone interior in dark navy and dove grey, along with a coffee table-style center console that includes ambient lighting (Moon White). The steering wheel has also been redesigned, featuring a D-cut shape and a terrazzo-textured crash pad garnish.

Features

The interior of the SUV includes a rear window sunshade, a coffee table-style center console with ambient lighting, a premium leather armrest, an electric 4-way adjustable driver's seat, 2-step reclining rear seats, and rear air conditioning vents. It further comes with a dual 62.5 cm (12.3-inch+12.3-inch) curved panoramic display for both infotainment and the instrument cluster.

Variants

The available variants consist of HX2, HX4, HX5, HX6, HX6T, HX8, and HX10 for petrol engines. In contrast, the diesel variants include HX2, HX5, HX7, and HX10.