New Hyundai Venue Secures Over 32,000 Bookings Within A Month Of Launch

The new Hyundai Venue has crossed the 32,000 booking milestone, reflecting strong demand for the updated compact SUV. Hyundai had opened bookings on 24 October, followed by the price announcement on 4 November, and the response since then has continued to gain momentum. In November 2025, Hyundai India reported overall sales of 66,840 units, further highlighting the brand's solid run in the market.

The redesigned Hyundai Venue now boasts a completely new front end, featuring an LED strip on the bonnet and daytime running lights (DRLs) that surround the headlamp unit. Furthermore, it showcases a new prominent grille. It's important to mention that all these elements combine to produce a distinctly different look, representing a major departure from the previous model.

The SUV is also outfitted with skid plates under the front bumper and a new functional roof rail. Meanwhile, the rear design has been updated with LED taillights that include black panels, maintaining the sleek look established at the front. This is further highlighted by the introduction of new alloy wheels.

Meanwhile, the Venue N Line gets multiple enhancements over the standard version. N line exclusive bumper with red highlights, dark chrome radiator grille, body coloured wheel arch cladding, 17-inch alloy wheels with N emblem, disc brakes with red caliper, N Line Exclusive wing type spoiler, and twin tip exhaust.

Additionally, the brand has incorporated an in-glass Venue emblem with minor dimensional changes. This new version is 48 mm taller and 30 mm wider than the previous Venue. Its dimensions are 3995 mm in length, 1800 mm in width, and 1665 mm in height, with a wheelbase measuring 2520 mm. Along with this, the boot space has not increased from 350 litres to 375 liters.

Inside, the latest Hyundai Venue features a dual-tone interior (dark navy & dove grey) and a coffee-table style centre console with ambient lighting (Moon White). The steering wheel has been redesigned as well, now featuring a D-cut design and a terrazzo-textured crash pad garnish. Additionally, it includes a dual 62.5 cm (12.3-inch+12.3-inch) curved panoramic display, which combines infotainment and the instrument cluster.

he SUV's interior includes a rear window sunshade, a coffee table-style centre console with ambient lighting, a premium leather armrest, a D-cut steering wheel, an electric 4-way adjustable driver's seat, reclining rear seats in two steps, ventilated front seats, and rear AC vents. The brand has also added an 8-speaker Bose sound system.

The all-new Venue comes with over 65 safety features, with 33 of them provided as standard across all variants. These features include 6 airbags, ABS, ESC, hill-start assist, TPMS, 360-degree cameras, blind-spot assist, and Level-2 ADAS, among others. The new model is equipped with four-disc brakes to deliver superior stopping power. It also includes an electronic parking brake with auto hold.

The new generation Hyundai Venue offers three engine choices: Kappa 1.2-litre MPi petrol, Kappa 1.0-litre Turbo GDi petrol, and 1.5-litre CRDi Diesel. It also presents a selection of three transmission options: Manual, Automatic, and Dual-Clutch Transmission (DCT). Meanwhile, the N Line gets only the option of the 1.0-litre Turbo GDi petrol. The diesel engine is claimed to have a mileage of 20.99 kmpl with MT and 17.9 kmpl with AT. Meanwhile, the NA petrol will offer a mileage of 18.05 kmpl, and the turbo petrol will offer a mileage of 20 kmpl.

The available variants consist of HX2, HX4, HX5, HX6, HX6T, HX8, and HX10 for petrol engines. For diesel, the variants include HX2, HX5, HX7, and HX10.