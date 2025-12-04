Safest Russian Limousine Arrives In India: Top 5 Things About Putin's Aurus Senat

Russian President Vladimir Putin is on a two-day visit to India, where he is scheduled to meet Prime Minister Narendra Modi and take part in the annual bilateral summit. During the visit, Delhi and Moscow are expected to sign several agreements, underscoring the strength of their partnership. The trip comes at a time when the United States has urged India to reduce its purchases of Russian oil, and as President Donald Trump's administration continues discussions with Russia and Ukraine aimed at ending the ongoing conflict.

President Vladimir Putin's visit to India has caught the eye of automobile enthusiasts, thanks to the Aurus Senat in his security convoy. Known as Russia's bespoke luxury limousine and often referred to as the "Russian Rolls-Royce," the Senat blends armoured protection with advanced technology and premium comfort. Developed under Moscow's Kortezh project to produce fully armoured, domestically built official vehicles, it replaced Putin's earlier Mercedes-Benz S 600 Guard Pullman, symbolising Russia's push for homegrown state cars.

Here Are 5 Things You Must Know About Putin's Aurus Senat

The Aurus Senat was launched at Putin's 2018 inauguration, is produced by Aurus Motors in partnership with Russia's NAMI institute, Sollers JSC, and the UAE's Tawazun Holding. Mass production began in 2021 at Yelabuga, and the limousine has since featured in key diplomatic events, including being gifted to North Korean leader Kim Jong Un in 2024.

Engine And Powertrain

Under the hood, the Aurus Senat draws power from the 4.4-liter, twin-turbo V8 hybrid engine that pushes out a peak power of 598 hp and 880 Nm of torque. Mated to a 9-speed gearbox, the Aurus Senate can sprint from 0-100 kmpl in just 9 seconds, and boasts a top speed of 160 kmph.

Dimensions

The Aurus Senat measures 5,630 mm in length, 2,000 mm in width, and 1,700 mm in height. It has a wheelbase of 3,300 mm, offering a spacious footprint that suggests generous cabin room and road presence.

Security And Protection

The Aurus Senat is built to endure extreme threat scenarios, offering a range of high-security features. Its fully bulletproof construction can withstand high-calibre and armour-piercing rounds. The vehicle's protective shell resists missile and drone attacks, designed to absorb explosive impacts. In case of water submersion, the Senat has a submarine-like capability, allowing it to stay afloat and remain functional until it reaches safety. Even with damaged tyres, its run-flat mobility ensures continued high-speed travel. Additionally, the cabin is equipped with a chemical attack protection system, featuring independent air filtration to block toxic gases.

Interior

The Aurus Senat blends luxury with authority, presenting an interior designed as a rolling executive suite. It features leatherette upholstery, handcrafted wood panels, climate control, and secure communication systems. It includes features like power-adjustable ventilated rear seats with massage functions, ensuring comfort on the move. Passengers also enjoy folding tables, lambswool carpets, and a refrigerated compartment for added convenience. To enhance productivity, the cabin integrates a 32-inch display, a premium sound system, and wireless charging pads, effectively transforming the space into a mobile office.

Price

Civilian production of the Aurus Senat started in 2021 at the Yelabuga plant. Only about 120 units are made each year. Prices go around 18-20 million rubles, which is roughly Rs 2.1- 2.5 crore. Buyers can choose from sedan, armoured limousine, and convertible versions.