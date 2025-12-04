Anti-Missile Defences, Radar-Jamming Tech: Inside Putin's 'Flying Kremlin'

Vladimir Putin will soon touch down in New Delhi for the 23rd annual India-Russia summit. Prime Minister Narendra Modi will host a private dinner with the Russian President ahead of formal talks. The discussions are expected to focus on defence and military cooperation, including pending S-400 air defence systems and possible Su-57 fighter jets, as well as energy security amid US sanctions on Russian oil.

They will also cover trade, employment mobility, and other diplomatic issues, including updates on US-Ukraine developments, with India maintaining itself as a neutral party.

As one of the world's most heavily protected leaders, Putin rarely travels without two symbols of Russian state power: His Aurus Senat armoured limousine and his highly customised presidential aircraft, the Ilyushin IL-96-300PU, widely known as the “Flying Kremlin.”

All About The Flying Kremlin

Putin's aircraft is a specially modified version of the Ilyushin IL-96-300, a long-range, four-engine Russian airliner developed in the 1980s by the Ilyushin Design Bureau. It first flew on September 28, 1988, and entered service in the early 1990s.

The IL-96-300PU is built on the long-range IL-96 platform, measuring 55.35 metres in length with a wingspan of 60.12 metres, and powered by four Aviadvigatel PS-90A turbofan engines. It can fly approximately 11,000 kilometres non-stop, giving it the capability to cover long international routes without refuelling.

The aircraft is manufactured by the Voronezh Aircraft Production Association (VASO) and operated by Russia's Special Flight Squadron, which handles all presidential travel.

The presidential variant is designated IL-96-300PU, where “PU” stands for Punkt Upravleniya, Russian for “command point” or “command post.”

Features Of Putin's Flying Kremlin

The IL-96-300PU is designed to operate as a complete mobile command centre during national emergencies.

It is equipped with encrypted communication systems that allow secure contact with military, intelligence and government networks worldwide.

The aircraft uses secure satellite links and protected radio and data channels to maintain uninterrupted communication.

Its cockpit features six multifunction LCD displays.

The jet uses fly-by-wire controls for improved handling and safer flight operations.

Winglets on the aircraft improve aerodynamic efficiency and overall performance.

The plane carries advanced defensive systems, including electronic countermeasures and radar-jamming technology.

It is protected by infrared decoy launchers and anti-missile measures to counter incoming threats.

Reports suggest that the aircraft's electronics are hardened against electromagnetic pulse (EMP) attacks.

The IL-96-300PU can reportedly support emergency command functions, allowing the President to issue military orders from the air.

It is believed to include a nuclear command interface, intended only for use in extreme situations.

Amenities Inside Putin's Flying Kremlin

Inside, the IL-96-300PU is built to function as a mobile Kremlin residence. Reports and official glimpses describe it as more akin to a luxury mansion in the sky than a government aircraft.

Onboard Amenities

Private presidential suite with bedroom

Large conference room with boardroom seating

Private office and workspace for the president

Guest lounge/salon for officials or dignitaries

Luxurious bathrooms, reportedly with showers

Dedicated kitchen and dining areas

Medical facilities or a medical compartment

Fitness or gym space for exercise on long flights

Interior Decor

Gold-plated fittings

Rich woodwork (including Karelian birch)

Neoclassical furnishings, tapestries and artwork

Premium leather and upholstery

Unlike many global leaders who fly on modified Boeing or Airbus jets, Putin's aircraft is entirely Russian-made.