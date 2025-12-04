In PM Vajpayee's 2011 Russia Visit To Meet Putin, A Narendra Modi Cameo

The Prime Minister and President Vladimir Putin will meet on Thursday evening, as they have several times since Narendra Modi assumed office. For the PM, however, one of his fondest memories of the president is from when he went to Russia for the first time as the Gujarat chief minister with then Prime Minister Atal Bihari Vajpayee, and was treated with "no less importance".

Ahead of the 23rd India-Russia Annual Summit, photos have resurfaced of that November 2001 visit in which PM Modi, who had just taken over as the Gujarat chief minister, is seen standing next to then external affairs minister Jaswant Singh while Vajpayee and Putin sit and address the media.

Another photo shows him speaking to Singh, while yet another has him signing a document while seated next to Vajpayee.

In 2019, Prime Minister Modi had recalled how that visit had opened the "doors of friendship" with Putin.

"I had the opportunity to meet President Putin for the first time in 2001. I came to Moscow with then-Prime Minister Atal Bihari Vajpayee. I was the Chief Minister of a state (Gujarat), and this was our first meeting. However, Putin did not make me feel like I was less important; that I was from a small state or that I am new. He treated me amicably, as a friend. This opened the doors of friendship," he had said.

He had also shared photos on X from the 2001 visit and his 2019 trip to the country, writing, "Memories and moments, from 2001 and 2019! While participating in the 20th India-Russia Summit today, my mind also went back to the India-Russia Summit of November 2001 when Atal Ji was PM. That time, I was honoured to be a part of his delegation as Gujarat CM."

Memories and moments, from 2001 and 2019!



While participating in the 20th India-Russia Summit today, my mind also went back to the India-Russia Summit of November 2001 when Atal Ji was PM. That time, I was honoured to be a part of his delegation as Gujarat CM. pic.twitter.com/G9vHMkagfR — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) September 4, 2019

The Russian President will arrive in New Delhi at 6 pm on Thursday and will be hosted by PM Modi for a private dinner. He will be accorded a ceremonial welcome on Friday and, after paying respect to Mahatma Gandhi at Rajghat, participate in the 23rd India-Russia Annual Summit at Hyderabad House.

Trade and defence are expected to be the two main focus areas of the visit, especially given the international pressure being exerted on India over its import of Russian oil. The deal for the S-400 surface-to-air missile system, which played a key role in fending off Pakistani drone and missile attacks during Operation Sindoor, will also be discussed.