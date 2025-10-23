Maruti Suzuki Jimny Exports Cross 1 Lakh Units Worldwide

Maruti Suzuki India Limited has announced a major milestone achieved by the Jimny five-door SUV. Based on the latest update, the lifestyle SUV has achieved exports of 1 lakh units from India. It is to be noted that the SUV is exclusively manufactured in India and is sold in over 100 international markets.



Introduced for export in 2023, the India-manufactured Jimny 5-door quickly gained popularity in international markets like Japan, Mexico, Australia, South Africa, and Chile. In Japan, where it debuted earlier this year as the ‘Jimny Nomade', the SUV saw an exceptionally positive reaction, garnering over 50,000 orders within just a few days of its release. The Jimny 5-door has now become Maruti Suzuki's second most exported vehicle, following the Fronx crossover.

Based on a ladder-frame chassis and featuring Suzuki's ALLGRIP PRO 4WD system, the Jimny 5-door is powered by a 1.5-litre petrol engine. This unit is paired to either a manual or an automatic transmission.

Speaking on the milestone, Hisashi Takeuchi, Managing Director & CEO, Maruti Suzuki India Limited said, “The Jimny has over half a century of heritage globally. Jimny 5-door crossing 1 lakh export mark is a proud achievement for Maruti Suzuki. We are deeply thankful to customers around the world for their trust in this acclaimed SUV. Jimny's strong off-road DNA, reliable performance, and uncompromising quality have earned admiration in over 100 countries.”

He added, “The Jimny, along with 16 other models exported by Maruti Suzuki, stands as a shining example of ‘Make in India for the World'. The year-on-year rise in the Company's exports reflects the love and confidence of customers in our products and highlights India's rise as a hub for world-class automobile manufacturing.”