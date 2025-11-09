VinFast Limo Green 7-Seater SUV Snapped Testing In India

Vietnamese automaker VinFast has officially entered the Indian market with the launch of its VF6 and VF7 electric vehicles. Building on this momentum, the company is now gearing up to broaden its presence with the upcoming Limo Green, which was recently spotted undergoing testing. VinFast secured the design patent for the Limo Green in India back in August 2025. Although the brand has yet to confirm a launch date, the appearance of the test mule indicates that its arrival in the Indian market may not be far off.

VinFast Limo Green

The heavily camouflaged test mule bears a strong resemblance to the VinFast Limo Green, recently introduced in Vietnam. Key design elements such as its tall, upright stance, signature vertical tail lamps, and expansive glasshouse are clearly identifiable. The alloy wheels and tailgate profile also align with details from earlier patent filings, reinforcing its identity.

Viewed from the side, the silhouette hints at a three-row seating configuration, with its upright proportions emphasizing spaciousness and practicality. A digital instrument cluster visible through the windshield further indicates that the vehicle is in an advanced phase of testing.

VinFast Limo Green design patent

On the inside, the VinFast Limo Green is equipped with features like a 10.1-inch infotainment display and a floating centre console. It also hosts features like a 360-degree camera, leatherette seating, and more.

Talking about the battery-related specification, the VinFast Limo Green available in the international market gets a The VinFast Limo Green is equipped with a 60.1 kWh battery pack mated to a 201 bhp electric motor that delivers 280 Nm of torque. It features a front-wheel-drive layout and offers a certified range of approximately 450 km. Fast charging from 10 percent to 70 percent is claimed to take just 30 minutes.