Exclusive: VinFast To Launch Electric Scooter In India Under New Sub-Brand In 2026

VinFast, a Vietnamese automaker, entered the Indian market in 2025 with the launch of two electric cars. While the debut of the brand placed it as a "premium car maker" in the market, they plan on expanding into the electric two-wheeler space with the launch of new products in the second quarter of FY2026. Additionally, the automaker's parent company, VinGroup, plans to create an ecosystem of charging networks, ride-hailing services, and electric buses.

New Sub-Brand For Electric Scooters

Currently, the automaker offers a lineup of six electric scooters in its home market. The brand is conducting a feasibility study to determine which of these models can be launched in the Indian market. Once finalised, they will be introduced under a new sub-brand, as confirmed by VinFast Asia CEO Pham Sanh Chau in an exclusive conversation with NDTV. They will place the automaker against manufacturers like Bajaj Auto, TVS Motors, Ather Electric, and other such manufacturers.

Possible Models For India

"We are working with partners to understand the requirements for the Indian market before the launch. A feasibility study is currently underway, and our dealer network has also shown keen interest in the two-wheelers," said Pham Sanh Chau. Elaborating on the subject, he also said that the brand is currently collecting feedback and inputs regarding models. The most likely options for the country can be Klara, Evo, and Vero, with changes specifically for the Indian market. VinFast executives did not rule out the possibility of the introduction of an entirely new product.

Future Plans

The presence of VinGroup in India is set to deepen as the company moves beyond vehicle sales to building an integrated electric vehicle charging network. The automaker is currently exploring strategic partnerships to support this rollout, including a potential tie-up with Tata for shared charging infrastructure.

On the retail side, VinFast is ramping up its presence with a target of operating 35 dealerships by the end of the year, with these outlets collectively expected to cover around 60 cities. The network will focus on major metros as well as tier-2 and tier-3.

Beyond passenger EVs, VinFast is drawing up plans to introduce electric buses in multiple Indian states. The company is in discussions with state governments. To support these ambitions, senior VinGroup and VinFast executives are holding talks with key political and administrative leaders, including the chief ministers of Maharashtra, Telangana, Tamil Nadu, and Uttar Pradesh, among others.