Ultraviolette F99 Becomes Fastest Indian Motorcycle Over A Quarter-Mile At Valley Run 2024

The Ultraviolette F99 does the 0-100 kmph sprint in less than 3 seconds

The Ultraviolette F99 became the fastest made-in-India motorcycle to do the quarter-mile run at Valley Run 2024. The electric sportbike did the quarter-mile run from standstill in 10.712 seconds. This is the first of two records that Ultraviolette intends to set in the next few weeks - with an attempt at the 'Highest Top Speed for an Indian Motorcycle' also in the offing. The Ultraviolette F99 does the 0-100 kmph sprint in less than three seconds and the 0-200 kmph sprint in under 10 seconds.

Also Read: Ultraviolette F99 Electric Sportbike Revealed

Narayan Subramaniam, Co-founder and CEO of Ultraviolette, added, "This is a huge moment of pride for India and Ultraviolette. Historically, we have always looked to the East or the West for the best performance vehicles. At Ultraviolette we are on a mission to change that narrative with the talent and knowledge within India. The record-breaking run with the F99 - which has made it 'The Fastest Indian' motorcycle, is undisputed validation of the engineering and design prowess in India".

Also Read: Ultraviolette Automotive To Enter Multiple Motorcycle Segments

The Ultraviolette F99 has been designed and engineered from the ground up. It is built on a new-generation electric powertrain which is liquid-cooled and a 400 V battery pack. The F99 also uses an industry-first full carbon exo-skeleton and a carbon-fibre battery pack. The electric motorcycle makes a crazy 972 Nm of torque at the wheel along with a peak power output of 120 hp or 90 kW. The motorcycle weighs in at 180 kg, which is at par with other 400-500 cc motorcycles, mostly lighter.