14-Year-Old Dies After Being Hit By Speeding Vehicle In Noida

The incident took place near Patri Bazaar in the City Center area on Sunday night.

Read Time: 1 min
14-Year-Old Dies After Being Hit By Speeding Vehicle In Noida
A case has been registered and a probe is underway. (Representative Image)
Noida:

A 14-year-old boy died after being hit by a speeding vehicle in Noida Sector 39 area of Noida, police said on Tuesday.

The incident took place near Patri Bazaar in the City Center area on Sunday night. Ravi Kishan had come to visit the market, when a speeding vehicle mowed him down, they said.

Inspector Jitendra Kumar Singh said he was admitted to the district hospital in critical condition, where he died during treatment.

A case has been registered and a probe is underway.

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)

Noida Hit And Run Case, Noida, Speeding Car Accident
