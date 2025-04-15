Video: Fitness Influencer Runs Next To Speeding Train, Internet Slams Her For Reckless Stunt

Influencers often go to great lengths to create trending reels, pushing boundaries and taking risks to capture attention and stay relevant. Whether it's performing daring stunts, showcasing unique skills, or sharing provocative content, the goal is to stand out and resonate with their audience. Speaking of which, a Delhi-based fitness influencer is facing backlash after posting a video of herself sprinting alongside a speeding train on social media.

In the clip shared on Instagram, Piku Singh is seen running on a railway track as a train zooms past her. Her daredevil stunt drew criticism despite her reputation for creating unique running videos. In the video, Ms Singh is seen sprinting alongside railway tracks as a train speeds past her. The caption of the video simply reads, "Running with train."

Watch the video here:

The video sparked a heated debate, with some admiring her fitness, while many others condemned the stunt, citing its dangers. Users criticised the risk involved and questioned the intention behind the act, highlighting the potential consequences of such reckless behavior.

One user wrote, "The girl will die… don't do this just for views. When you can run normally and properly, is this even necessary? The path you're on, one day you'll get stuck — or worse, die."

Another commented, "Does she even realise one wrong step, and it's over?"

A third said, "Still thinking, what was the point of running with the train?" A fourth added, "Don't risk your life for a video.. Life is precious... Run on the field only."

Piku Singh, a fitness influencer with over 18,000 followers on Instagram (@runfitpiku), regularly shares videos of her runs in various Delhi locations, promoting fitness and motivating her audience.