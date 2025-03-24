Fitness Influencer's Bizarre Morning Routine Goes Viral, Social Media Trolls Him

A fitness influencer's bizarre morning routine video has gone viral on social media platforms, inviting thousands of comments and likes. The video, shared on X (formerly Twitter) has raked up over 633 million views as of the last update with the majority of users panning the influencer, Ashton Hall, for presenting a pompous and fake lifestyle.

In the video, Mr Hall wakes up at 3:52 am before looking at himself in the mirror and removing a black tape from his mouth. Mouth taping while sleeping has become trendy on social media, with influencers claiming that it can help reduce snoring and improve mild sleep apnea.

What follows in the video is a five-hour regimen that includes Mr Hall working out, journaling, swimming in the pool, eating breakfast, handling client meetings and dunking his head twice in a bowl full of cold water and fruits. Throughout the video, a woman, whose face is not shown, can be seen helping Mr Hall with his morning chores, including preparing breakfast.

Most of the users highlighted that Mr Hall did nothing of substance after waking up and instead focused on generating clicks for the video.

bro woke up at 4am in the morning to spend 6 hours bullshitting https://t.co/ZdVBhcvLm7 — kira 👾 (@kirawontmiss) March 21, 2025

THIS IS DESTROYING ME BROOOOOO



HE FLOATED FOR 4 MINUTES https://t.co/x5pk2wymEv pic.twitter.com/LITbnPn6rV — Alpel #ThankYouToriyama (@AlpelDokkan) March 21, 2025

This guy is frying me bro. All he does his dunk his face in ice water and do full sprints in a parking lot



He's either our funniest satire comedian or clinically insane https://t.co/RDAqKboD7b pic.twitter.com/ISiehNlVBP — Not YDG🦁 (@notwhydeegee2) March 21, 2025

The likes of MrBeast aka Jimmy Donaldson and Bundesliga club, Borussia Dortmund also joined in on the trend.

Morning gang, don't forget to dunk your face in ice water today 💪🏻 — MrBeast (@MrBeast) March 23, 2025

Life without BVB pic.twitter.com/NuXWS3EmTm — Borussia Dortmund (@BlackYellow) March 23, 2025

Who is Ashton Hall?

Mr Hall is a self-proclaimed fitness and business entrepreneur, claiming to reinvent the lives of his clients in a year. The former LA fitness trainer started sharing fitness content online during the pandemic, providing home workout solutions for those unable to access gyms.

"I just decided to launch an online training platform. I immediately began uploading videos everywhere. You see, my fans appreciated the inspiration, they adored my athletic journey, and they wished they knew what I did to get to where I'm at," Mr Hall told The Ritz Herald in a 2022 interview.