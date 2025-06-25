US Fitness Star And Her Date Killed By Estranged Husband In Shocking Attack: Report

A fitness influencer, Gloria Zamora, 40, and her date, Hector Garduno, 43, were allegedly shot and killed by Zamora's estranged husband in Fontana, Southern California, on Saturday, according to police.

Police discovered Zamora and Garduno in a parking lot outside a sushi restaurant, both suffering from gunshot wounds. The estranged husband, Thomas Alberto Tamayo Lizarraga, was later shot and killed by an off-duty police officer, authorities said. The incident is under investigation.

"There was a male and a female that were estranged; they were going through a divorce, which led to this," Officer Steve Reed with the Fontana Police Department told ABC News.

"We don't know how he knew where she was, but apparently, she had been at the restaurant for approximately an hour prior to the shooting," Reed said.

The shooting caught the attention of several off-duty law enforcement officers in the area who responded to the sound of gunfire, including an off-duty San Bernardino County sheriff's deputy.

"Apparently, he was driving on the street outside the shopping centre and heard the gunshots and saw what had happened, made a U-turn at the light, and got out of his vehicle and confronted the suspect," Reed said. Lizarraga was shot and killed during the confrontation.

The victims, fitness influencer Gloria Zamora, a mother of seven, and Hector Garduno, a father of four, leave behind grieving children. Zamora, divorcing her husband, had over 150,000 Instagram followers. Garduno is remembered as a devoted and hardworking father. A GoFundMe campaign has been created to support Garduno's family.