New York Post Goes Hollywood: 'The California Post' To Make Debut In 2026

The New York Post Media Group has announced the launch of 'The California Post', a sister tabloid set to debut in early 2026. The publication will be based in Los Angeles and operate independently under the Post's parent company, News Corp.

The new outlet aims to bring the Post's trademark gossipy style to the West Coast, with a focus on California's local news, sports, entertainment, and daily headlines. The California Post will also publish a daily print edition.

It is positioning itself to take on Hollywood's dominant entertainment outlets like Variety, The Hollywood Reporter, and Deadline.

"This is the next manifestation of our national brand," said Keith Poole, editor-in-chief of the New York Post. "California is the most populous state in the country, and is the epicentre of entertainment, the AI revolution and advanced manufacturing - not to mention a sports powerhouse."

The publication will embrace "a common-sense, issue-based approach to metropolitan journalism," Mr Poole added.

Nick Papps, a longtime News Corp editor, will lead The California Post as editor-in-chief, reporting directly to Mr Poole. The paper will share resources with the Post Media Group, including The New York Post and its digital brands like Page Six and Decider.

This comes at a time when California's news ecosystem is shrinking. According to a 2023 report by the Northwestern Medill School of Journalism, the state has lost a third of its newspapers since 2005 due to shrinking ad revenues and rising production costs.

Los Angeles, home to the second-largest share of New York Post digital readers, is seen as a ripe market. The NY Post draws 3.5 million monthly unique visitors in the city and 7.3 million statewide with 90 per cent of its digital audience from outside New York.