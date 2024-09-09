Exclusive: Ultraviolette Automotive To Enter Multiple Motorcycle Segments

The Ultraviolette F77 is one electric motorcycle which comes closest to offering performance that you expect from a 300-400 cc petrol-engine motorcycle. Sure, it is expensive, but slowly and surely, it has created a nice of its own, starting from Bengaluru and will be present soon in other cities as well. We sat down with Narayan Subramaniam, CEO, Ultraviolette Automotive and had a lengthy chat about what the company is all about, how it started, what are its immediate and future plans and so on. But something that immediately caused our ears to stand up is the fact that Ultraviolette Automotive is all set to enter multiple motorcycle segments in the next few years.

Narayan Subramaniam, CEO, Ultraviolette Automotive said, 'There is a lot of scope for innovation coming from motorsport, which was invented for the world of racing, but then make its way to meaningful use to our consumers. The intent is to be in multiple segments, I think, in the next three to four years. Safe to say that Ultraviolette will be present across multiple motorcycle segments and it is also a question of, at what point in time, for what markets, we develop what segments for." He added, 'there is tremendous global interest coming for Ultraviolette products as well'.

Subramaniam is of the viewpoint that when other OEMs who are into the business of manufacturing electric two-wheelers, most of them choose to build EVs to a cost. This is turn deprives the OEM to build products to a global standard. The company plans to sell the F77 in countries like Turkey and Germany and in fact, has gotten organic interest for F77 on its website from 190 countries, since the electric motorcycle was first unveiled in 2019.