Ultraviolette F77 Mach 2 And F77 SuperStreet Launched In Europe

In a bold move that underscores its global aspirations, Bengaluru-based electric motorcycle maker Ultraviolette Automotive launched its high-performance electric motorcycles - the F77 Mach 2 and F77 SuperStreet, at an exclusive event held at the Eiffel Tower in Paris, France. This marks the company's official entry into the European market, following its initial foray in Germany earlier this year. The European launch is a significant milestone in Ultraviolette's journey as it aims to position itself as a global player in the electric mobility space. The UV electric motorcycles will go on sale in 10 European nations of Germany, France, UK, Ireland, Austria, Italy, Switzerland, Belgium, Netherlands, and Luxembourg. Backed by a strong network of strategic investors and advanced R&D operations based in India, the company is steadily expanding its international footprint. UV Automotive aims to have 30-35 per cent of its revenue from overseas market. Also, to begin with, the electric motorcycles will be manufactured in India and imported into Europe.

Narayan Subramaniam, CEO & Co-founder Ultraviolette with Ghislain Lestienne, President & Founder of Pink Mobility

Narayan Subramaniam, CEO & Co-founder of Ultraviolette, stated, "The launch of the F77 in Germany, France, the UK, and other European countries is a defining moment for Ultraviolette and a landmark achievement for India's automobile landscape. This launch signifies Ultraviolette's entry into Europe's most influential two-wheeler markets and underlines our intent to be a global force in the electric mobility revolution. As an Indian company, we are proud to bring futuristic design and cutting-edge technology to the world. This is a moment of global recognition for the talent and capability within India's engineering and manufacturing ecosystem. Through our strategic distributor partnerships, we are not only expanding into Europe but also delivering a world-class ownership experience that reflects the best of what India has to offer."

The F77 Mach 2 and F77 SuperStreet are powered by a 10.3 kWh battery and deliver peak power output of 30 kW. The setup enables rapid acceleration from 0 to 60 kmph in just 2.8 seconds, while delivering a peak torque of 100 Nm and a top speed of 155 kmph, positioning them among the fastest electric motorcycles in their class. The motorcycles also come equipped with a switchable dual-channel ABS developed in partnership with Bosch, 10 levels of regenerative braking, four levels of traction control, and dynamic stability control.

To mark the European debut, Ultraviolette has announced special pre-booking prices valid until July 31, 2025. The F77 Mach 2 is available at a starting price of 8,990 euros (regular price 9,990 euros), while the F77 SuperStreet is being offered at 9,290 euros (regular price 10,390 euros).