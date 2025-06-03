Ultraviolette Shockwave Electric Motorcycle Design Patented

Ultraviolette Shockwave was introduced to the world earlier in March 2025. It made its debut as the first off-road capable electric motorcycle of the brand. This machine is expected to go on sale in the country in 2026. But before that, the design patent of the machine has leaked online, suggesting there will be a few differences in this iteration compared to the prototype that the manufacturer showcased earlier. Specifically, some of the styling elements seem to have been toned down.

Starting with the list of differences, the design patent does not have the fork shrouds, which were present on the bike showcased earlier. Furthermore, design elements like the lever protector are also out of the picture, which might be offered as an accessory. The major change is the missing headlamp. It gets a windshield integrated into the unit, replacing the vertically oriented headlamp setup consisting of LED projectors. This hints at the probability of different versions of the electric motorcycle.

Also Read: Suzuki Motorcycle India Registers 16 Per Cent Growth In May 2025

At the time of its debut, the manufacturer revealed that the Ultraviolette Shockwave will have a 4 kWh battery pack. The ions from the unit will be used by a mid-mounted electric motor putting out 14 hp of power and 505 Nm of peak torque at the wheel. This power can be used to push the motorcycle to a top speed of 120 kmph and accelerate it from 0-60 kmph in 2.9 seconds. All of this put together with a 120 kg kerb weight might make it an attractive proposition for off-road enthusiasts.

To aid the rider, the bike features four traction control modes, switchable dual-channel ABS, and six levels of regenerative braking. It holds the ground using 19-inch front and 17-inch rear wire-spoke wheels wrapped in 90/90 R19 and 110/90 R17 dual-purpose tyres. With all of this, the bike was announced to have an introductory price tag of Rs 1.5 lakh (ex-showroom) for the first 2,000 bookings. The latter consumers have a price tag of Rs 1.75 lakh (ex-showroom).