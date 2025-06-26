Matter Aera 5000+ Review: Do You Really Need A Manual EV?

"Electric is the future." This is a phrase that is being casually thrown around a lot these days, sparking both belief and skepticism. The traditionalists still feel connected to machines operating using breathing metallic units. To woo these consumers, some legacy manufacturers stepping into the EV market are bringing a few characteristics of the ICE world into their battery-powered machines. The same goes for some new contenders entering the ring! In this case, we got the chance to ride the Matter Aera 5000+, which is India's first electric motorcycle with a manual transmission. So here's our experience with a product that tried to bring forth the best of both worlds.

Design: Familiar, Yet Fresh

Most electric vehicles tend to shine in this area with modern and, at times, rather minimal aesthetics. From my perspective, the Aera takes a bold detour with tons of elements and sharp lines. The brand set out to evoke a sense of familiarity inspired by 150 cc bikes. And it seems like they succeeded in doing the same. However, there are a few elements that easily stand out. For us, the part that stood out was clever storage for the charger, conveniently located above the charging port. Something thoughtful indeed. But it can only be used to store the charger. Mind you, "only" is the keyword here. I was able to jam my phone in it after some struggle with the charger in place. Even a perfect recipe with a little less salt tends to lack the necessary flavours.

Rider Ergonomics: Built for All Sizes

Coming to the seating posture, with a seat height of 790 mm, I found it easy to connect to the ground, perfect for my 5 ft 9 inch frame. I had my foot flat on the ground. While riding, the seat offered ample space; I didn't feel cramped at all. In other words, it will work even for the taller riders as much as it will do the job for the short ones. The overall riding triangle mirrors what a 150 cc rider would expect: relaxed arms with a gentle bend at the elbows, a straight back, and loose shoulders. Overall, you can stay comfortable riding in the city.

Tech Features: Packed, Polished & Actually Useful

Now, this is the part where we ran out of "buts" at the end of our sentences! To begin with, once you are all snug in the saddle, your eyes are drawn to the 7-inch TFT screen. So what seems like a standard fitment on an EV changes your perception once you start interacting with it. In very few words, it is intuitive, even the person using it for the first time can easily go through the options. There are quite a lot of features. So instead of discussing all of them, let's get through the ones that can easily make your life easier.

First up is the navigation system. Easy to operate, you just need to type in your address and follow the route to your destination. Without a doubt, it is smooth and in an unfamiliar neighbourhood comes in handy. Next, on the list is connectivity via the Matterverse app. Perfect for a tech-savvy rider who likes to keep track of the operations of their machine, this application is like a data scientist in the palm of your hand. And let's not forget the "Vacation Mode". Initially, it appeared to be one of many options on the screen. But it stood out because of its usefulness. With its help, your motorcycle's battery stays in optimal condition even during those long stretches of inactivity (say, for a month). For details of the feature, check this video.

Gearbox Experience: EV Meets ICE, Sort Of

Before diving into the depths of this Mariana Trench, Spoiler Alert! It is worth mentioning that this system asks you to rewire a habit of a lifetime. When it comes to mechanics, it is a simple four-speed transmission. Though things drastically change when it comes to usage. Initially, the process is the same. Pull in the clutch lever, push the selector to slot the bike in the first gear, and off you go! Easy right? Well, there's more.

While you get acclimated to the usual functions, you are taken by surprise with the 'rewiring the brain' part that we mentioned earlier. So, get this: you can start from zero, no matter the gear you're in, and the bike won't stall or resist you! Something you must have wanted when you started to learn riding. This means that you can move the bike forward or backward even when it's in gear because there is no engine compression resisting you. However, this also means that there is no engine braking. To become accustomed to this operation, you should allow yourself at least 15 to 20 days. These are the words of the top executives at Matter.

Riding the Aera, you'll discover that frequent gear shifts are a thing of the past. For the same reason, you can leave the clutch alone and ride using the accelerator. The clutch lever becomes a mere accessory, only noticeable when it's time to shift up. To feel this need, you obviously do not have the thump of an engine or the visceral sensations of a combustion motor. So what do you have?

Also Read: 2025 Royal Enfield Hunter 350 Review: Ironing Out The Bumps

Every time you break past the limit of a gear, you will hit a metaphorical wall, and to go faster, you are required to upshift. Starting from a standstill in higher gear comes with a few jerks and a slightly sluggish response, an interesting contrast to the instant torque that electric vehicles are known for. When the transmission is combined with the three riding modes on offer: Eco, City, and Sport, you get various levels of performance depending on need.

With this, the electric motorcycle uses a 5 kWh battery pack which is claimed to offer a real-world range of 125 km on a single charge. However, we did not get a chance to test that. So, I will just state the claims here. The battery can be charged using a 5A charging socket at home using the charger provided. It takes 5 hours for the battery to go from 0-80 per cent.

Performance & Ride: Quick Enough, But Not Perfect

In the Eco mode, as you might have expected, the bike takes its time and gradually climbs the stairs in City and Sport. I found myself mostly in the Sport mode because it helps you feel what it's like to use an 11.5 kW electric motor. However, navigating through the traffic with all the power can be a handful, so I often found myself switching into City mode. While the brand claims that the top speed is 105 kmph, some riders claimed that they managed to go over that. Based on the data from the Matterverse application, my top speed was 102 kmph.

Pushing the bike to triple digits is easier, but be prepared for a challenge when it comes to handling. The bike's suspension vividly communicates every bump on the road. At around 80 kmph, I hit a bump, and that had me bouncing off the seat. Since we are discussing the areas that need improvement. The braking was not confidence-inspiring either. The bite strength needed with the pull of the lever arrived much later. Some other journos even felt the rear wheel slipping occasionally.

Matter Aera 5000+: Verdict

The Matter Aera 5000+ boldly reimagines the electric motorcycle segment with its unique manual transmission, a nostalgic nod to traditionalists wrapped in futuristic tech. The familiarity in styling, intuitive 7-inch TFT display, and connected features impress in daily use. However, the riding experience takes time to master. Ride comfort and braking also leave room for refinement. Still, for those seeking a fresh, engaging EV that doesn't fully abandon ICE habits, the Aera 5000+ is a fascinating experiment worth considering if you are willing to shell out Rs 1.83 lakh (ex-showroom, price).